Maureen Montagne is the Philippines' second Miss Globe winner. Screengrab from YouTube

(UPDATED) Maureen Montagne was crowned Miss Globe 2021 in Albania on Friday (early morning of Saturday in Philippines), continuing the Philippines' domination in international pageants this year.

Her win came just days after her batchmate in Binibining Pilipinas, Cinderella Obeñita, was proclaimed Miss Intercontinental 2021 in Egypt.

Montagne bested over 40 candidates for the crown, making her the Philippines' second Miss Globe titleholder after Ann Colis in 2015.

"This is such an honor and I can't wait to celebrate with all of my [fellow] Filipinos. Thank you so much for all your love and support," she said in an interview shortly after the competition.

"I hope to hit the ground running with my advocacies and feeding the hungry all around the globe," she added.

Aside from the Miss Globe title, Montagne also placed first runner-up in three pre-pageant competitions: People's Choice, Miss Bikini, and Head to Head Challenge.

Her runners-up include candidates from Nigeria (first runner-up), Turkey (second runner-up), Venezuela (third runner-up), and Canada (fourth runner-up).

During the question and answer round, Montagne was asked about beauty and how it can be enriched.

She replied: "I think that true beauty comes from within. To be a Miss Globe is to be a beauty that inspires. What makes us beautiful is our smiles, it's what we do for our community. It's how we give back to others, and it's how we carry ourselves through life."

"I believe that everyone has beauty in inside of them, and I believe it is our duty to share it with the world, and to give back, and to truly inspire others."

Montagne, 28, is a commercial model and professional host, and has also worked as a magazine writer.

Prior to her stint in Miss Globe, she finished first runner-up in Miss Eco International 2019. The title was eventually offered to her after the winner, Peru's Suheyn Cipriani, was dethroned due to pregnancy.

Montagne declined the offer, with fourth runner-up Amy Tinie Abdul Aziz of Malaysia taking over the crown that year.

Below are the rest of the winners in this year's Miss Globe:

TOP 15

- Brazil

- Canada

- Dominican Republic

- Germany

- Greece

- Kazakhstan

- Philippines

- Turkey

- Venezuela

- Romania

- Malaysia

- USA

- Guyana

- Nigeria

- Estonia (fan vote)

Special awards:

- Miss Bikini: Guyana

- Miss Talent: Greece

- Head to Head Challenge: Malaysia

- Miss Friendship: South Africa

- Miss Photogenic: Finland

- Miss Elegance: Siberia

- Miss Runway Model: Italy

- Best in National Costume: Peru

- Miss Social Media: Germany

- People's Choice: Estonia