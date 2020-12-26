MULTIMEDIA

A historic Christmas

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A family wearing face masks and face shields as part of COVID-19 precautions takes in sights at the Luneta Park, a popular destination for families to celebrate the holidays, on Christmas day. Only a limited number of visitors at a time were allowed inside the park, with picnics temporarily prohibited as Filipinos celebrate the holidays under the shadow of COVID-19.