A historic Christmas

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 26 2020 11:53 AM

A family wearing face masks and face shields as part of COVID-19 precautions takes in sights at the Luneta Park, a popular destination for families to celebrate the holidays, on Christmas day. Only a limited number of visitors at a time were allowed inside the park, with picnics temporarily prohibited as Filipinos celebrate the holidays under the shadow of COVID-19.

How to deal with Christmas blues this pandemic

'Heartbreaking to see': Christmas celebrated under pandemic's shadow