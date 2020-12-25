How to deal with Christmas blues this pandemic

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional Christmas celebrations were set aside by millions worldwide, especially on Friday, to avoid the risk of being infected by the deadly pathogen.

Christmas blues -- the depression due to loneliness during the holidays -- may had hit many this year and worse than before due to the lockdown and other restrictions, said Dr. Jerome Go, a psychiatrist from the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center.

"Mukhang mas matindi ngayong [may] COVID pandemic kasi 'yung dati nating nakakasanayan ay hindi natin magagawa," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo on Friday.

(It looks like it's worse now that we have this COVID pandemic because we cannot do our usual activities.)

Go explained it is normal for an individual to feel sad or gloomy during the holidays. But if it goes on for more than two weeks and that person has shown symptoms like a decline in work performance, fewer contact with friends and family, and insomnia, he or she might be clinically depressed.

"Meron tayong tinatawag na 'functional impairment', kung naapektuhan na 'yung dating nakasanayan o kinahihiligang gawain o activities," he said.

(We have what we call 'functional impairment', when what we are used to or like to do are being affected.)

Go encouraged the public to practice 'mental health first aid' in which one identifies "stress outlets" or activities where he or she is happy with.

"Ano ba 'yung karaniwang nagpapagaan sa loob natin? Ano 'yung nakakapagpasaya sa'tin? Gawin natin 'yun. Let us focus on ano 'yung mga bagay na kontrolado natin, 'yung mga kaya natin gawin o ma-accomplish pang araw-araw," he advised.

(What is it that usually lightens our mood? What is it that makes us happy? Let us do that. Let us focus on the things we can control, the things we can do or accomplish every day.)

Go said that activities such as baking, looking after pets, and grooming plants have significantly increased during the pandemic lockdown as result of stress outlets identification.

The psychiatrist urged the public to reach out to their family and friends amid the pandemic to remind them they are not alone. According to Go, it is important to notice that something has changed with their loved ones.

"'Yun ang unang step para ma-approach natin. And siguro, we spend more time, maglaan tayo ng mas maraming panahon, kamustahin [sila]. Napakahalaga kasi din ng timing, kasi minsan di pa ready mag-open up ang isang pasyente o ang isang kaibigan," he said.

(That's the first step so we can approach them. And maybe, we spend more time, allot more time for them, and check how they are doing. Timing is important since sometimes, they're not ready to open up.)

Go recommended inviting over a friend or family member, and convince them to join reunions, or at the very least, virtual or online gatherings.

"Mahalagang paraan 'yun para we can check on each other at siguro kamustahin at tanungin kung meron ba silang dinadalang problema o malaking pagsubok," he said.

(That's an important way so we can check on each other and maybe ask if they have a problem or are going through a difficulty.)

But he cautioned against forcing people with problems to open up.

"Huwag nating pipilitin ang isang tao mag-open up. Kung hindi man siya ready mag-open up ngayon, try pa rin natin bukas. O pwede tayo mag-try sa ibang paraan, like ibang tao. Baka mas komportable sila kung ibang kaibigan o kapamilya 'yung magta-try mag-approach," he said.

(Don't force one to open up. If he's not ready to open up now, we can try tomorrow or through other means, like other people. Maybe they're more comfortable to open up with other friends or family members.)

Go also advised not to compare one's personal issues with others.

"A person's problem is his worst problem. Para sa taong 'yun, kung ano man ang kinakaharap niyang problema, 'yun ang pinakamabigat para sa kaniya at that stage of his life. Ang pinakamaganda gawin is unawain natin, pakinggan natin at mag-practice tayo ng empathy. Isipin natin 'yung problema na para tayo 'yung humaharap nung problemang 'yun. At kung wala man tayo ma-offer na immediate solution, ay yung pakikinig at pagsabi na, 'I'm here with you, tutulungan kita, sasamahan kita,' napakalaking bagay na n'on," he said.

(A person's problem is his worst problem. For that person, whatever he's facing, that is his worst problem for him at that stage of his life. The best we can do is understand, listen and practice emphathy. Let us put ourselves in his shoes. And if we can't offer an immediate solution, listening and saying, 'I'm here with you, I will help you and accompany you', that's a big help.)

The World Health Organization (WHO) in November recommended in its first guidance in a decade that children and adolescents have an average of one hour of daily physical exercise and limit time in front of electronic screens.

"Increasing physical activity not only helps prevent and manage heart disease, type-2 diabetes and cancer, it also reduces symptoms of depression and anxiety, reduces cognitive decline including Alzheimer's and improves memory," Ruediger Krech, WHO director for health promotion, told a news briefing.

One in four adults and a "staggering" four out of five adolescents do not get enough physical activity, which can include walking, cycling, gardening and cleaning, the WHO said.

"These guidelines emphasize what many are experiencing during the COVID restrictions that are applied all over the world. And that is that being active every day is good not only (for) our bodies but also our mental health," said Fiona Bull, head of WHO's physical activity unit.

"Phone a friend and do classes online together, help your family members, do it as a family. And when you can, get outside," she said.

Research into the ill-effects of sedentary behavior has grown in the past decade, leading to the new advice, Bull said.

"That is limit sedentary time, and do more activity to offset sedentary time, particularly for those who do long hours of sedentary, which includes a lot of people who have got office-based work environments," she said.

"For children, we also recommend they limit sedentary time, particularly screen time."