Mural marks PH-France relations

Mural marks 75 years of PH-France diplomatic relations

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 28 2022 08:25 PM

Members of the media and the public look at the recently unveiled mural ‘Up in the Sky’ by French artist CEET Fouad and Filipino artist Egg Fiasco in Taguig City on Tuesday. The mural unveiling is one of several activities celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between France and the Philippines. 

