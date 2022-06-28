Mural marks PH-France relations

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Mural marks 75 years of PH-France diplomatic relations Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 28 2022 08:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the media and the public look at the recently unveiled mural ‘Up in the Sky’ by French artist CEET Fouad and Filipino artist Egg Fiasco in Taguig City on Tuesday. The mural unveiling is one of several activities celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between France and the Philippines. PH, France mark 75 years of diplomatic relations Philippines, France celebrate 75th anniversary of relations Read More: France Philippines France-PH relations diplomatic relations mural graffiti Egg Fiasco CEET Fouad Up in the Sky Taguig /news/06/28/22/lorenzana-signs-contract-for-new-ph-navy-vessels/video/news/06/28/22/balikan-naging-matagumpay-ba-ang-pandemic-response-ni-duterte/news/06/28/22/suspek-sa-pagpatay-sa-dalagita-sa-iriga-arestado/video/news/06/28/22/inaguration-program-ni-president-elect-marcos-kasado-na/overseas/06/28/22/7-million-in-desperate-need-after-bangladesh-floods