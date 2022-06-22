PH, France mark 75 years of diplomatic relations

MANILA - The Philippines and France will hold several activities during the second half of the year in celebration of the 75th anniversary of two countries' diplomatic relations, officials said Wednesday.

In a press conference, French Ambassador Michèle Boccoz said the celebration is an opportunity for all to experience the friendship between the two countries in all aspects including culture, culinary, music and art.

The celebration of the 75th anniversary of Philippine-French diplomatic relations kicks off on June 26 with the inauguration of the exhibit "Diamond in the Rough" at the Pinto Art Museum in Antipolo, Rizal.

It will feature art pieces by French artists who have lived in the Philippines, and Filipinos who have lived in France. The project is initiated by Dr. Joven Cuanang and curated by Sandra Palomar.

The French-Philippine art exhibit will be open for public viewing from June 27 until August 7.

"How can we make all that happen on the 26th of June? Impossible. So we decided we plan to take six months to celebrate our friendship, from the 26th of June to the 31st of December," Boccoz said.

"These activities will invigorate our mutual interests, forge closer relations between our countries and peoples," Philippines Foreign Affairs Deputy Assistant Secretary Rosario Lemque said.

On June 26, the France-Philippines Friendship Park at the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park will be inaugurated to also mark the 30th anniversary of the Together-Ensemble Foundation.

From June 21 until the 28th, the Fête de la Musique: "Tara, Allez!" organized by the Alliance française de Manille and B-Side Productions, with support from the French Embassy and the Department of Tourism, will be held.

It is a showcase of French and Philippine musical talent as French musical artists Marc Fichel, DJ Blutch, and Maxime Cozic in collaboration with Filipino artists, produce original co-creations and perform in several stages in Siargao, Cebu, El Nido, and Baguio.

A performance of French conductor Michael Cousteau will be held on July 10 with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra to pay tribute to the works of the great French composers César Franck, Camille Saint-Saëns, and Claude Debussy.

In August, French director Frédéric Auburtin joins the jury of the 2022 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival.

Members of the Lyon-Villeurbanne Basketball Team will fly to the Philippines to participate in exhibition games organized in partnership with the Philippine Basketball Association in August and September.

It seeks to highlight a shared love for sports in view of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A series of meetings and events to promote economic and trade relations between France and the Philippines will also be held.

Among these are the French-Filipino Gala Dinner organized by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines, and the Joint Economic Committee meeting and other related meetings between the Philippine business community and France's MEDEF International.

Other events include the French Film Festival and the Goût de France culinary festival.

