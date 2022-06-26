MANILA — Philippine and French officials on Sunday celebrated the 75th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations.

The 75th Philippine-France Friendship anniversary was marked Sunday by the unveiling of a monument in Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/GD35kI151F — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) June 26, 2022

A ceremony commemorating the anniversary was held at the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP), attended by French Ambassador to the Philippines Michele Boccoz, French Senator Samantha Cazebonne, and Sen. Cynthia Villar.

An aluminum steel monument dubbed ‘Intertwined’ was also unveiled.

Villar and Boccoz also planted seedlings at the LPPWP, as a gesture of France's and the Philippines' commitment in saving the environment.

"This is all the most valid as France and Philippines share the importance they attach to protect the environment and biodiversity," Boccoz added.

During the same ceremony, the Philippines-France Friendship Day was also inaugurated.

For her part, Villar scored the good trade relations between the two countries.

France remains one of Philippines’ largest trading partners and investors from the European Union (EU), based on reports from the Global Trade Atlas.

Most of of France's investments to the Philipppines go to private services, electricity, gas, and water and manufacturing industries.

"Marami silang investment sa Philippines at nag-e-export tayo sa France, nag-e-export din sila sa Philippines," Villar added.

(France has a lot of investments in the Philippines. They export products to our country, while we also export our products to France.)

The diplomatic ties between the Philippines and France were established on June 26, 1947, after the signing of a Treaty of Amity in Paris by then-Vice President and Foreign Affairs Secretary Elpidio Quirino and former French foreign minister Georges Bidault.