Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Back on land

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 09 2021 09:37 PM

Back on land

Passengers disembark from a boat docked at the Binangonan Fish Port on Wednesday as the country enters the rainy season. State weather bureau PAGASA earlier declared the start of the wet season after tropical cyclone Dante dumped heavy rains in parts of the country last week. 

Read More:  Binangonan Fish Port   boat   passenger boat   rainy season   multimedia   multimedia photos  