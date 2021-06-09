Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Back on land Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 09 2021 09:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Passengers disembark from a boat docked at the Binangonan Fish Port on Wednesday as the country enters the rainy season. State weather bureau PAGASA earlier declared the start of the wet season after tropical cyclone Dante dumped heavy rains in parts of the country last week. Rainy days ahead: PAGASA declares start of wet season in PH Read More: Binangonan Fish Port boat passenger boat rainy season multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/06/09/21/doh-7-iginiit-na-pareho-ang-kanilang-travel-protocol-sa-iatf/news/06/09/21/umanoy-lider-ng-gun-for-hire-group-sa-batangas-arestado/news/06/09/21/duterte-arroyo-celebrate-ph-china-relations-west-philippine-sea-dispute/news/06/09/21/covid-19-cases-sa-calabarzon-unti-unti-nang-bumababa-regional-doh/news/06/09/21/total-covid-19-cases-among-filipinos-abroad-rise-to-19933-with-11-new-cases