Hunting Easter eggs

Easter egg hunt in QC Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 09 2023 02:37 PM Children participate in an Easter egg hunt after Mass at the Parish of the Holy Sacrifice in Quezon City on Easter Sunday. On-site activities for the Holy Week were organized around the country to celebrate the Resurrection of Christ. Filipinos honor risen Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday