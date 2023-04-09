Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Easter egg hunt in QC

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 09 2023 02:37 PM

Hunting Easter eggs

Children participate in an Easter egg hunt after Mass at the Parish of the Holy Sacrifice in Quezon City on Easter Sunday. On-site activities for the Holy Week were organized around the country to celebrate the Resurrection of Christ.

Read More:  Easter Sunday   Easter egg hunt   Parish of the Holy Sacrifice   SemanaSanta2023  