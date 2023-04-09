MANILA — Filipino Catholics on Sunday flocked to churches all over the country to celebrate Easter and commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Devotees came to Quiapo Church in Manila as early as Saturday evening to wait for the image of the Resurrected Christ, which was put out for a procession at around 11 p.m.

The Easter procession began at Quezon Boulevard and passed by Carlos Palanca and Villalobos Streets before returning to Plaza Miranda.

At midnight Sunday, the images of the Resurrected Christ and His mother the Blessed Virgin Mary met for the traditional Salubong.

Devotees witness the meeting of the images of the Resurrected Christ and the Blessed Virgin Mary at Quiapo Church Manila on April 9, 2023. Champ de Lunas, ABS-CBN News

A black cloth draping the image of Mary was then removed, symbolizing the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

A fireworks display also lit up the night sky early Easter Sunday, much to the delight of devotees.

Fr. Earl Allsyon Valdez of Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene said Easter Sunday commemorates not only the resurrection of Jesus but also His sacrifice of giving His body and blood.

This sacrifice, he said, is remembered by Catholics who join the Holy Communion.

“Tradisyong Pilipino ito na kung saan nasa bahagi ng ating paniniwala bagama’t wala siya hindi siya na-ikuwento sa banal na kasulatan ang unang tinagpo ng ating Panginoong Hesu-Kristo na muling nabuhay ay walang iba kung hindi ang kanyang mahal na ina so ginugunita natin iyon," Valdez said.

(Although the meeting of Mary and the resurrected Jesus is not mentioned in the Holy Scriptures, this is a Filipino tradition and part of our belief that Jesus first met His mother after He was risen from the dead.)

Easter Masses will be celebrated at Quiapo Church throughout Easter Sunday until 8 p.m.

Outside Manila, Catholics in Angono, Rizal also celebrated Easter by gathering at the Diocesan Shrine of St. Clement with joyful cheers.

The parish's priest, Peter Ymari Balatbat, noted that this was the first Easter in 2 years that they celebrated in full as COVID-19 health protocols were fully relaxed.

The parish had prepared for Sunday's celebrations for a year.

Similar celebrations were also observed by Filipino Catholics in Las Piñas City and Lipa, Batangas.

Easter Sunday marks the end of the Holy Week and the Lenten Season, a 40-day period of prayer, fasting, abstinence, and repentance observed by Catholics.

—with report from Champ de Lunas, ABS-CBN News