Weaving palm fronds in time for Holy Week

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 06 2022 08:47 PM

Palaspas for Palm Sunday

Mariel Maravilla (L) gathers batches of finished palm fronds that she and her family wove in their home in Indang, Cavite on Wednesday. The "palaspas" will be sold to vendors in time for Palm Sunday as the country is set to observe Holy Week from April 10 with relaxed COVID-19 restrictions. 

