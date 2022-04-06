Palaspas for Palm Sunday

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Weaving palm fronds in time for Holy Week Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 06 2022 08:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Mariel Maravilla (L) gathers batches of finished palm fronds that she and her family wove in their home in Indang, Cavite on Wednesday. The "palaspas" will be sold to vendors in time for Palm Sunday as the country is set to observe Holy Week from April 10 with relaxed COVID-19 restrictions. DOH urges public: Put off, tweak Holy Week traditions due to COVID-19 Read More: Holy Week Semana Santa 2022 Semana Santa palaspas palm fronds Palm Sunday Holy Week 2022 religion /news/04/06/22/tulfo-led-act-cis-leads-party-list-race-pulse-asia/video/life/04/06/22/hi-tech-na-senakulo-pangungunahan-ng-mga-kabataan-sa-tondo/sports/04/06/22/pba-meralco-takes-series-opener-vs-ginebra/video/business/04/06/22/grupo-naalarma-sa-pagtaas-ng-singil-sa-kuryente/video/news/04/06/22/manny-pacquiao-nag-ikot-sa-ncr-kasama-si-mommy-dionisia