People walk past a cross draped in purple cloth as the Catholic faithful commemorate Lent before entering St. Peter Parish in Commonwealth Ave. in Quezon City on March 22, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday advised the public to put on hold or practice their Holy Week traditions differently due to the continuing threat of COVID-19.

Catholics are expected to flock to churches on Holy Week due to relaxed pandemic restrictions.

Health Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire particularly pointed out the most common Holy Week practice of kissing religious images, noting that COVID-19 spreads through droplets.

"Maaaring makapasa-pasa at pumasok sa ilong at bibig kung tayo ay hahalik sa isang poon na hinalikan paulit-ulit ng iba-ibang tao,” she said.

(Droplets may enter the nose and mouth if we kiss an image that has already been kissed by other people.)

The Quiapo Church in Manila last week resumed the practice of “pahalik,” where devotees of the Black Nazarene queue to kiss the foot of the image.

But church officials explained that a devotee may only use their hands, which are sanitized prior, to touch the religious image.

The DOH also gave a warning to those who plan to have themselves crucified as a form of sacrifice.

Aside from the risk of tetanus, Vergeire cautioned that crucifixion may also cause blood loss due to the nailing of one’s hands and feet.

“Yung pagpapapako sa krus, trauma ‘yan. Maraming vital structures sa hands at baka magkaroon ng disability. Maraming nerves, veins and arteries na dumadaan po sa ating wrist area. Kung maaari, huwag nating gawin ito,” said DOH Technical Advisory Group member Dr. Edsel Salvana.

(Crucifixion is a form of trauma. Many vital structures in our hands may be affected and can cause disability. Several nerves, veins, and arteries go through our wrist area. As much as possible, let us not practice this.)

While the DOH understands that the expression of one’s faith varies from person to person, it appealed to the public to find alternative means of doing so.

“Maaari naman sumamba sa Panginoon sa ibang paraan. Hindi po ‘yong para mag-inflict ng harm sa ating sarili,” Vergeire said.

(We can worship the Lord in other ways without having to inflict harm to ourselves.)

About 80 percent of the Philippines' 109 million people are Catholics.

Metro Manila and nearly 200 other areas are under the loosest of 5 pandemic alert levels until April 15. Alert Level 1 allows full on-site capacity for all activities.

