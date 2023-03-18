Beating the heat in Wawa Dam

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Cooling off as dry season nears Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 18 2023 03:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People cool off at the Wawa Dam in Rodriguez, Rizal on Saturday as the summer season nears. PAGASA on Friday said Filipinos can expect the dry season to arrive as early as next week and also previously declared the end of La Niña with an increased likelihood of a transition to El Niño in the country. Tag-init malapit nang magsimula: PAGASA After 3 years, PAGASA declares end of La Niña Read More: Wawa Dam dry season summer El Nino /overseas/03/18/23/millions-of-dead-fish-clog-australian-river/news/03/18/23/manager-ng-banana-plantation-natagpuang-patay/news/03/18/23/dilg-humingi-ng-tulong-sa-mga-barangay-para-sa-laban-kontra-droga/news/03/18/23/doj-mulls-placing-suspects-in-degamo-slay-under-international-lookout/overseas/03/18/23/s-korea-moves-to-normalize-military-pact-with-japan