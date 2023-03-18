Home  >  Life

Cooling off as dry season nears

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 18 2023 03:59 PM

Beating the heat in Wawa Dam

People cool off at the Wawa Dam in Rodriguez, Rizal on Saturday as the summer season nears. PAGASA on Friday said Filipinos can expect the dry season to arrive as early as next week and also previously declared the end of La Niña with an increased likelihood of a transition to El Niño in the country. 

