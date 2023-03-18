Beating the heat in Wawa Dam

MULTIMEDIA

Cooling off as dry season nears

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

People cool off at the Wawa Dam in Rodriguez, Rizal on Saturday as the summer season nears. PAGASA on Friday said Filipinos can expect the dry season to arrive as early as next week and also previously declared the end of La Niña with an increased likelihood of a transition to El Niño in the country.