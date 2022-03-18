Ms Philippines Kathleen Paton crowned Miss Eco International

MULTIMEDIA

Philippines’ Kathleen Paton wins 2022 Miss Eco International

Screengrab from Miss Eco International 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Miss Eco International 2022 Kathleen Paton from the Philippines joins Ms Belgium Chloe Reweghs and Miss Eco International 2021 Gizzelle Mandy Uys after being crowned during the pageant night at the Triumph Luxury Hotel in Cairo , Egypt on Friday. Miss Eco International aims to promote the importance of environmental action as well as promote tourism across the world.