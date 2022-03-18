Ms Philippines Kathleen Paton crowned Miss Eco International

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Philippines’ Kathleen Paton wins 2022 Miss Eco International Screengrab from Miss Eco International 2022 Posted at Mar 18 2022 10:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Miss Eco International 2022 Kathleen Paton from the Philippines joins Ms Belgium Chloe Reweghs and Miss Eco International 2021 Gizzelle Mandy Uys after being crowned during the pageant night at the Triumph Luxury Hotel in Cairo , Egypt on Friday. Miss Eco International aims to promote the importance of environmental action as well as promote tourism across the world. Kathleen Paton wins PH's 2nd Miss Eco International crown Read More: Miss Eco International 2022 Kathleen Paton Egypt /video/news/03/18/22/ilang-taga-imus-3-buwan-nang-mahina-ang-tubig/news/03/18/22/pink-orchid-hybrid-named-after-robredo/business/03/18/22/oil-prices-expected-to-decline-next-week-energy-dept/overseas/03/18/22/canada-offers-3-years-temporary-residency-to-ukrainians/business/03/18/22/293-m-filipinos-jobless-unemployment-eases-to-64-pct-in-january