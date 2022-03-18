Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Philippines’ Kathleen Paton wins 2022 Miss Eco International

Screengrab from Miss Eco International 2022

Posted at Mar 18 2022 10:53 AM

Ms Philippines Kathleen Paton crowned Miss Eco International

Miss Eco International 2022 Kathleen Paton from the Philippines joins Ms Belgium Chloe Reweghs and Miss Eco International 2021 Gizzelle Mandy Uys after being crowned during the pageant night at the Triumph Luxury Hotel in Cairo , Egypt on Friday. Miss Eco International aims to promote the importance of environmental action as well as promote tourism across the world. 

Read More:  Miss Eco International 2022   Kathleen Paton   Egypt  