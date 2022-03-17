Kathleen Paton wins the Miss Eco International 2022 pageant. Screengrab from Miss Eco International's livestream

The Philippines now has two Miss Eco International titleholders.

This after Kathleen Paton won the 2022 edition of the pageant held in Egypt on Thursday (Friday in the Philippines).

She follows in the footsteps of Cynthia Thomalla, who was crowned Miss Eco International in 2018.

Her runners-up include candidates from Belgium, United States of America, Spain, and Malaysia.

In her intro video for Miss Eco International, Paton described herself as a "passionate advocate for mental health awareness and conserving the environment."

"Due to our geographical location, we are visited by an average of 20 typhoons and storms a year, wreaking havoc wherever it lands. Scientists around the world agree that climate change has a huge impact on typhoons. That's why my aim as Miss Eco Philippines is to inspire people to join this movement and educate them in saving our planet earth," said the beauty queen, who was born and raised in Boracay.