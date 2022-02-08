Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Miss Eco International has released the introduction video of Philippine representative Kathleen Paton.

In the clip, Paton described herself as a "passionate advocate for mental health awareness and conserving the environment."

"Due to our geographical location, we are visited by an average of 20 typhoons and storms a year, wreaking havoc wherever it lands. Scientists around the world agree that climate change has a huge impact on typhoons. That's why my aim as Miss Eco Philippines is to inspire people to join this movement and educate them in saving our planet earth," said the beauty queen, who was born and raised in Boracay.

"So let's start by being environmentally conscious. It all starts with small changes at home -- recycling, using less plastic, and thrifting clothes instead of buying new items," she added.

After featuring the Philippines, Paton went on to talk about Egypt, where the Miss Eco International pageant will be held in March.

The Philippine representative said she is excited to visit Egypt, saying it is "a country I only ever visited in history books and movies."

"I'm excited to be able to breathe in and embrace the history, the sights, the people, and its cuisine," she said.