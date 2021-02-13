Home  >  Life

Right before Valentine's Day

Posted at Feb 13 2021 02:58 PM

Right before Valentine's Day

A man proposes to his girlfriend in front of a romance-themed display at a mall in Manila on Saturday, a day before Valentine’s Day. A Social Weather Stations survey conducted November last year showed that 39 percent of respondents would celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, with the pollster saying the survey points out that there is "no significant connection” with people who wanted to celebrate Valentine’s Day and happiness in their love life to their fear of COVID-19. 

