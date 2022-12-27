Cristina Gonzalez flies to Japan for beauty pageant

MANILA -- Cristina Gonzalez is set to compete in her first-ever beauty pageant.

The actress and former Tacloban mayor announced Tuesday that she is off to Tokyo, Japan to represent Visayas in Noble Queen of the Universe 2022.

"Wish me blessings and prayers," she said in an Instagram post.

This year's Noble Queen of the Universe coronation night will be held at Tokyo Prince Hotel on December 29.

Aside from Gonzalez, the pageant also includes representatives from Luzon (Sheralene Shirata) and Mindanao (Leira Buan).

It was in 2019 when actress Patricia Javier won the Noble Queen of the Universe pageant as the Philippines' representative.

Host and comedienne Giselle Sanchez, on the other hand, was proclaimed Noble Queen International a year later.

Related video: