Giselle Sanchez crowned Noble Queen International 2020

MANILA — Actress Giselle Sanchez was crowned Noble Queen of the Universe International at the second edition of the pageant for family women on Wednesday.

“I did it! I was able to bring home the crown as Noble Queen of the Universe International!” Sanchez wrote on Instagram, as she shared photos of her wearing the crown and sash with her blue gown.

She congratulated her fellow candidates who also won titles, including Miss USA Southern California Maegan Camaisa, who was crowned Noble Queen Universe; Miss India Aditi Ahuda, Noble Queen Globe; Miss USA West Coast Janine Streetman, Noble Queen Tourism; and Miss USA Mainland Rhonda Renee Swan, Noble Queen Earth.

“Sixteen family-oriented women with advocacies all over the world fought for the five crowns, and I am so blessed to have brought home one for the Philippines,” Sanchez wrote.

Aside from the title, Sanchez was also recognized with special awards: Noble Queen of Social Media, and Noble Ambassadress of Humanity.

Sanchez recalled that she was convinced to join when fellow actress Patricia Javier, 2019’s Noble Queen Universe, told her that the pageant can be used as “a platform to get more donors so I can help more homeless families which is my advocacy.”

“And now, in a few days I will be blessing a newly constructed home for a homeless family courtesy of the Noble Queen franchise,” she said.

“I am so blessed that I have found this sisterhood who has fully supported my advocacy to help the homeless and provide food, shelter and sustainable livelihood for them.”

Related video: