Kim Chiu (left) and Jake Cuenca. Photos from Metro.Style



MANILA -- Metro.Style has named the best dressed attendees in this year's ABS-CBN Christmas Special.

Kim Chiu emerged as the fashion website's top pick in the women's category with her evening gown made with satin, silk, and feathers.

Jake Cuenca, on the other hand, was named as best dressed male with his blue and white outfit and large eyeglasses.

Check out the stars who made it to Metro.Style's best dressed lists below:

BEST DRESSED WOMEN

1. Kim Chiu

2. Kathryn Bernardo

3. Janella Salvador

4. Elisse Joson

5. Jane Oineza

6. Belle Mariano

7. Chie Filomeno

8. Sue Ramirez

9. Alexa Ilacad

10. Lovi Poe

BEST DRESSED MEN

1. Jake Cuenca

2. Kyle Echarri

3. Joshua Garcia

4. Daniel Padilla

5. Donny Pangilinan

6. Jameson Blake

7. Richard Gutierrez

8. Jeremiah Lisbo

9. Gary Valenciano

10. Gerald Anderson

