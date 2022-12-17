Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapamilya premier love team Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla alongside the cast members of several TV series kicked off the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2022 Saturday.

Billed as "Tayo ang Ligaya ng Isa't Isa: The ABS-CBN Christmas Special," the annual Kapamilya event was filled with music and dance to mark the forthcoming Yuletide season with the biggest stars of the network.

KathNiel performed "Tuloy Na Tuloy Pa Rin Ang Pasko" to begin the Christmas Special together with the other cast members of their recently-concluded series "2 Good 2 Be True."

"Magandang Buhay" momshies also lightened the vibes of the program as Regine Velasquez, Jolina Magdangal, and Melai Cantiveros brought their kids on stage for "Abakada ng Pasko" song.

Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio radiated "kilig" when they sang "12 Days of Pinoy Christmas" which was followed by cast of "Mars Ravelo's Darna", who performed "Pasko sa Pinas."

Leading the "Darna" cast were Jane de Leon, Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia.

To end the opening number, Richard Gutierrez stepped on stage with his co-stars on "Iron Heart" and belted out "Give Love on Christmas Day" and two other Christmas songs.

The ABS-CBN Christmas Special is directed by John Prats anew and is divided into two parts.

The show is aired at Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, and TV5.