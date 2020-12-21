WATCH: Bea Alonzo reveals 'signature scent' as she shows her perfume collection

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- For the first time, Bea Alonzo revealed her "signature scent" as she gave a glimpse of her perfume collection in her latest vlog.

She said a perfume that she has always loved to use but never shared with anyone is Santal 33 by Le Labo which she described as having "leathery, musky" tones.

"It smells like an open fire," she said, adding that the scent is "parang assertive" and "suits my body chemistry the most."

Another Le Labo perfume that she loves is Rose 31, which she finds "feminine and very sensual."

Alonzo went on to show her other go-to and memorable perfumes from brands such as Viktor and Rolf, Christian Dior, Liquides Imaginaires, Hermes, DKNY, Chanel, Bosque, Diptyque, Tom Ford, and Jo Malone.

According to the actress, she has been collecting scents from years, "ranging from the cheap colognes to the more expensive ones or what they call the niche perfumes."

"Hindi ko alam kung karamihan ganito, but napansin ito ng mga classmates ko even back in high school... Whenever I would tell them stories, hindi mawawala 'yung sense of smell. Meaning kapag nagkuwento ako about Christmas, laging may amoy ng puto bumbong. Or whenever I would recall a certain memory with friends, it always involves something that I smelled at that specific time," she explained.

"Addicted ako to scents," she added. "Alam ko privilege ito at alam kong maraming magtataas ng kilay dito, but sometimes I even wear perfumes to sleep. Because I wear perfumes not for other people but for myself."

Aside from her favorite perfume purchases, Alonzo also showed her own line of scents from the homegrown brand Kashieca.

Giving advice to those who want to get into perfumes just like her, she said: "Siguro ang suggestion ko is to not follow trends but to stick to what makes you feel good, because it's all about what feeling it gives you."

"Pagdating naman sa pag-alaga ng perfumes niyo, probably wear it as much as you can. Sabi kasi nila kapag medyo matagal na, 'di ba parang nagiging alcohol na 'yung perfumes? And do not store it in hot places, make sure malapit siya sa air conditioning niyo or andoon siya sa area na hindi masyadong naaarawan," she added.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Alonzo has found quite a number of hobbies during the quarantine, from painting and plants to cooking and candle making.

She has also been sharing more of her personal life through her vlog, where she posted a tour of her home and decorated her Christmas tree with help from an events stylist.

Related video: