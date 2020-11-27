WATCH: Bea Alonzo decorates her Christmas tree at home

MANILA -- With her travel plans cancelled due to the pandemic, Bea Alonzo thought of bringing one of her favorite destinations to her home instead this Christmas.

The Rockefeller Center in New York served as the main inspiration for Alonzo's Christmas tree this year, with the actress tapping famed events stylist Gideon Hermosa to help her decorate.

She documented the whole process in a vlog she released on YouTube.

"We are facing difficult times," Alonzo said. "And feeling ko kahit 'yung small spark of joy, or a little thing that would make us feel better, di ba 'yun 'yung nagma-matter sa ngayon?"

"Sabi ko nga kay Gideon, I want a traditional American Christmas tree, 'yung parang nakikita mo sa Rockefeller Center in the States. Because I cannot travel, sabi ko dalhin natin ang Rockefeller dito sa bahay," she added.

Alonzo was able to put her eight-year-old Christmas balls to use, combining them with Hermosa's red spheres in different textures.

The tree was placed in a large basket, with branches added to make it more "realistic."

Hermosa completed the look with red velvet flowers, ribbons, sparkly Christmas leaves, and matching gift boxes.

"I hope you were able to pick up a thing or two, or a hack or two," Alonzo told her viewers. "Sana you are able to find something to smile about, something to be inspired about, especially in these difficult times."

Around a week before the release of Alonzo's vlog, Hermosa was featured in the YouTube channel of another celebrity, Kathryn Bernardo.

He helped put up the actress' Christmas tree using her old decorations from last year.

