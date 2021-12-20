Winwyn Marquez. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Winwyn Marquez is excited to start a new chapter of her life as she prepares to welcome her first child.

The actress and former beauty queen gave a glimpse of her pregnancy journey in a vlog released over the weekend.

"Hindi ko alam kung napansin niyo but I took a break for some time. Nagpahinga muna ako saglit due to personal reasons, and kasama na rin doon, of course, 'yung health reasons," Marquez said.

"I really want to share din sa inyo kung anong nangyari sa akin so I made this video para i-explain what happened to me," she added.

Marquez included a clip of her partner in the five-minute video, but his face was not shown.

Also part of the vlog were her parents, screen veterans Alma Moreno and Joey Marquez, who found out about the pregnancy on separate occasions.

Both of them were visibly excited to see their newest grandchild.

"I am so happy. Me and my partner, we're both so happy. My family, everyone. Super saya namin. We're over the moon and I'm so excited for this part of our life and for this chapter to start," Marquez said.

"It's very emotional, actually. I'm so happy na I finally shared it sa inyo," she added. "We waited for the right time to tell everyone about it. Please pray for us, please pray for our small family. Please pray na everything will be fine."

"It's such a good Christmas gift for me and my partner, for my family, my parents."

Marquez made history in 2017 as the first Filipina candidate in Reina Hispanoamericana. She went on to win the crown in the Latina-dominated pageant.

In a recent media briefing, she revealed she is "on my way to my second trimester."

