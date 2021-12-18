Winwyn Marquez reveals pregnancy

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Actress-beauty queen Winwyn Marquez revealed on Saturday she is pregnant.

“I am on my way to my second trimester,” Marquez announced at the media launch of her Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “Nelia” in Paranaque City.

Marquez thus ended several weeks of speculation about her condition.

"Hanggang hindi pa sure lahat, I wanted to keep it for me and for my family to enjoy muna. Hindi ko rin naman inexpect na lalabas [itong movie] sa MMFF," she said.

"I took it siguro as a sign na lang din na i-share kasi ang hirap din naman talaga itago. Kailangan ko rin talaga tulungan ’yung film na i-promote kahit online. Gusto ko rin talaga makapunta sa presscon and be with everyone kahit medyo nag-a-adjust pa ’yung body ko with everything."

The 2017 Reina Hispano Americana titlist declined, however, to divulge details about her partner, insisting it is private matter.

Marquez said her baby is a precious Christmas blessing.