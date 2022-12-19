Home  >  Life

Kryz Uy shares birthday message for husband Slater Young

Posted at Dec 19 2022 01:53 PM

MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" winner Slater Young is celebrating his birthday on Monday, December 19.

"So grateful for you and this life we have built together. I love our family, and I love you. Thank you for all that you are and all that you do. I wouldn’t change a single thing," she wrote.

Young and Uy welcomed their second child, baby boy Seven Kai, last May. 

Young, a winner of the reality series “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2012 and Uy, a popular content creator, got married in February 2019.

They welcomed their first child Scott Knoa in June 2020.

