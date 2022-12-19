MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" winner Slater Young is celebrating his birthday on Monday, December 19.

His wife, vlogger Kryz Uy, took to social media to share her message for Young's special day.

"So grateful for you and this life we have built together. I love our family, and I love you. Thank you for all that you are and all that you do. I wouldn’t change a single thing," she wrote.

Young and Uy welcomed their second child, baby boy Seven Kai, last May.

Young, a winner of the reality series “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2012 and Uy, a popular content creator, got married in February 2019.

They welcomed their first child Scott Knoa in June 2020.

