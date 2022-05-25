Home  >  Entertainment

Slater Young, Kryz Uy welcome 2nd child

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 25 2022 10:30 PM

Kryz Uy hold her second child shortly after giving birth, as seen in her May 25 vlog. YouTube: Kryzzzie
MANILA — Celebrity couple Slater Young and Kryz Uy have welcomed their second child.

The two announced the birth of their baby through a YouTube vlog published Wednesday.

The nearly half-hour vlog chronicles Uy going into labor, starting May 21 when she experienced contractions.

“So happy to finally welcome Baby # 2 into the Skyfam,” she wrote. “There were some complications in the end, but God is good and made sure we were all safe and sound.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“From contractions at home late into the night, to saying goodbye to Scottie before heading to the hospital in the morning, to my OB getting a flat tire, and that flat tire ending up saving baby… it was a whirlwind of a story with luck playing a huge part,” Uy said.

Uy and Young have yet to reveal the name of their newborn.

Young, a winner of the reality series “Pinoy Big Brother,” and Uy, a popular content creator, got married in February 2019.

They welcomed their first child, Scott Knoa, in June 2020.

