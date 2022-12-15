PH no longer tops list of most time spent on Pornhub

MANILA -- Another country has surpassed the Philippines when it comes to time spent on the adult video website Pornhub.

In its 2022 Year in Review released last December 8, Pornhub said users from Egypt spent the most time on the platform this year with an average visit duration of 11 minutes and 12 seconds.

The Philippines, which topped the list last year, is tied with Japan at second place with a visit time of 10 minutes and 59 seconds.

The rest of the Top 20 include Germany, Netherlands, France, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Poland, Italy, Belgium, Argentina, United States, Australia, Brazil, Sweden, Canada, Spain, Colombia, and Mexico.

Pornhub Insights

Just like in 2021, the Philippines ranked 9th overall this year in terms of traffic, with the United States still at the No. 1 spot.

Pornhub noted that 53% of its users from the Philippines are women, adding that Japanese remains the most viewed category in the country.