PH tops list of most time spent on Pornhub

MANILA — The Philippines topped the list of most times spent on the pornographic video platform Pornhub, with Filipino women spending more time than men in 2021, according to the website’s yearend report.

Pornhub Insights

Pornhub Insights

While the Philippines only ranked 9th overall in terms of traffic, the country was No. 1 in the list of time spent per visit, with an average of 11 minutes and 31 seconds.

The Philippines was also the only county which logged more female than male visitors, at 52% versus 49%.

Pornhub Insights

On average worldwide, female visitors also spent 14 more seconds than male viewers.

In the Philippines, the demographics of visitors in terms of age were mostly 18-24 at 37%, followed by 25-34 at 29%, 35-44 at 15%, and 45-54 at 9%.

Pornhub Insights

The most viewed category of porn for Filipinos, meanwhile, was “Japanese.” The same category was the most viewed category worldwide.

Overall, the most searched term for the year worldwide was “hentai,” having ranked in the top 10 of almost every country in 2021, and No. 1 in the US, Pornhub’s biggest audience.

More statistics, including favorite times to watch, most search pornstars, most used gadgets to watch, are detailed in Ponrhub’s 2021 Year in Review report.