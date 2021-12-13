WATCH: Beatrice Gomez in Miss Universe Q&A

Beatrice Gomez took part in the question and answer round of the 70th Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel on Sunday (Monday morning in Manila) as one of the pageant's Top 5 candidates.

The Philippine representative was asked by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere: "Given the ever-changing COVID situation, what is your opinion on mandating a universal vaccine passport?"

To which she replied: "I believe that public health is everyone's responsibility, and to mandate inoculation is necessary. If mandating vaccine passports would help us in regulating the rollout of vaccines and mitigate the situation of the pandemic today, then I would agree on mandating the necessary passport of vaccination."

Last up for the final question is Philippines. #MISSUNIVERSE



The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE around the world from Eilat, Israel on @foxtv pic.twitter.com/MyrqoeQct6 — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021

Gomez finished in the Top 5 of the Miss Universe pageant. The 70th Miss Universe pageant is still ongoing, and viewers in the Philippines can tune in to the live telecast on A2Z channel 11.

Still in the running are candidates from South Africa, India, and Paraguay.

Gomez is the second candidate sent by the newly formed Miss Universe Philippines organization after Rabiya Mateo, who concluded her stint on the international stage in the Top 21 earlier this year.

Related video: