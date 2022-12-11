'Dr. Love' bids farewell from ABS-CBN after more than 20 years

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) — The program "Dr. Love" held Sunday its final episode on ABS-CBN TeleRadyo after more than two decades of offering advice on love and spiritual matters to the public.

"This is the day that I hated so much. Ito ang araw na talagang ayoko sanang dumating... This is the last day of Dr. Love Radio Show dito sa DZMM TeleRadyo," said Bro. Jun Banaag, O.P., the show's host.

"May mga bagay na nangyayari sa ating buhay na ayaw sana natin mangyari, pero nangyayari, at kailangang harapin... Masakit, at ito ang naghahari sa puso ng maraming mga supporters ng programang Dr. Love Radio show, higit sa lahat sa inyong lingkod at sa production staff ng Dr. Love Radio show," he said at the opening of the show shortly past 12 noon.

"After almost 24 years of service sa ating mga tagapakinig, tagapanood ng programang ito, pansamantalang mawawala tayo sa DZMM Teleradyo."

Banaag said the program will move to another station starting Dec. 26.

"This is not the end of Dr. Love. Lilipat lang tayo ng bahay para maibalik natin ang dating buhay at kulay ng programa natin," he said.

"Napakasakit lang na tumalikod ako pansamantala sa himpilang ito at sa kompanyang ito na minahal ko tulad ng aking pamilya," he added.

The show was granted a lease in life after almost being scrapped in 2020 when ABS-CBN was denied a new broadcast franchise by Congress.

After Banaag himself pleaded to the network management, his program then aired on weekends from its old weekday schedule.

Dr. Love first aired on DZMM, the AM radio station of ABS-CBN, and later moved to TeleRadyo after Congress denied the media giant's application for a new broadcast license.

