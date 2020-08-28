‘Dr. Love’ moved to weekend time slot as part of TeleRadyo shake-up

MANILA — It was only a couple of days ago when Bro. Jun Banaag, O.P., was preparing to say goodbye to his loyal listeners, describing the thought of going off air as painful.

But as it turned out —and one might say that his prayers were answered— he doesn’t need to as his show was spared the axe.

As clarified this Friday night, rather than being cut, his long-running radio show, “Dr. Love,” will now air only on weekends, and for only an hour instead of the usual two, when it resumes on September 5.

Banaag had expected his program to be cut from TeleRadyo’s lineup, as part of the ongoing changes ABS-CBN has been going through to keep the company afloat, after its franchise renewal was denied.

In one of his episodes last week, he pleaded to management to keep his show, which has been on air for more than two decades, even if it meant that he'd have to settle for a shorter time slot.

“Dr. Love” is where listeners can ask Banaag for counseling. His toolbox of advice ranges from compassionate ones to straightforward answers, but both of which are rooted from his stern faith.