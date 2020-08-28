‘Nagdurugo ang mga puso namin’: DZMM’s ‘Good Vibes’ bids emotional farewell

Niña Corpuz, Dra. Luisa Ticzon Puyat, and Ahwel Paz say goodbye to viewers of ‘Good Vibes’ on its last day on air. TeleRadyo

MANILA — DZMM TeleRadyo’s “Good Vibes,” which offered free medical consultation and featured uplifting stories for three years, bid an emotional farewell on Friday, amid the crisis besetting its home network.

Niña Corpuz, along with co-hosts Dra. Luisa Ticzon Puyat and Ahwel Paz, thanked those who tuned in to “Good Vibes” as well as the men and women behind the show.

Referring to the public service efforts of “Good Vibes,” Corpuz said: “That will always be in my DNA, not matter where I go. That’s what ABS-CBN has taught me, to be in the service of the Filipino, above all.”

Corpuz has been a DZMM host for over a decade. Prior to “Good Vibes,” she also co-hosted the similarly themed “Magandang Gabi Dok” with Dra. Luisa for seven years.

Dra. Luisa, in her farewell message, turned emotional as she recalled undergoing depression in 2019, due to the death of a close friend and the departure of a loved one.

“Hindi po lahat ng araw namin ay good,” she said. “Pero dahil sa mga pinakita ninyong mga kuwento, mga mabubuting ginagawa ninyo, ay na-inspire kami na, no matter what, kahit may pinagdadaanan kami, ay kailangan po laging positive.”

She credited “Good Vibes” as a “big inspiration” and one of the reasons why she managed to cope with that dark chapter in her personal life.

Paz, who also anchored the separate entertainment program “Mismo,” said he is hoping to continue serving Filipino viewers, after years as one of DZMM’s resident showbiz reporters.

“Ako po ay maglilingkod hanggang gusto po ninyo, at hanggang kailangan niyo po ako,” he said. “No goodbyes, puro lang good vibes.”

“Good Vibes” is only one of several ABS-CBN programs and entire units ending their run, due to the Duterte administration’s move to kill ABS-CBN’s franchise application.

“I’m sure marami sa atin ay nalulungkot ngayon dahil nawalan tayo ng mga trabaho, ng mga shows. Tayo po ay nahihirapan sa buhay,” Dra. Luisa said of the retrenchment process affecting thousands of workers.

“Ang masasabi ko lang, because of ‘Good Vibes,’ I had to surrender to God and trust that He knows His plan for all of us. Surrender, at magtiwala tayo, at huwag tayo mawawalan ng pag-asa.”

Corpuz, meanwhile, likened her working relationships in ABS-CBN to having a family.

“Tinatanong nila, ‘Ba’t masyado kayong nalulungkot? May ibang trabaho naman diyan.’ Isa lang po ang ABS-CBN. Isa lang po ang pakiramdam na kasama mo ang mga tunay na Kapamilya. Parang nawalan ka ng kapamilya, ganoon po kasakit ‘yun, e. Maiintindihan niyo po kung bakit kami napakalungkot, kung bakit nagdurugo ang mga puso namin.”

“Ayokong umiyak,” Corpuz said, as she composed herself to remind viewers of the message of “Good Vibes” throughout its three-year run.

“Kahit kami po ay nagpapaalam, sabi nga po namin dito sa ‘Good Vibes,’ may positibo pa rin po sa bawat sitwasyon. Kaya kahit masakit itong aming pamamaalam, mas marami pa rin tayong masasayang alaala sa show,” she said.