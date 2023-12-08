Drag queen Manila Luzon won as Best Entertainment Host in the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2023 in Singapore on Thursday for her work on the reality series "Drag Den Philippines."

On Instagram, Manila Luzon, a former contestant on "RuPaul’s Drag Race" in the US, posted photos from the event in Singapore, as well as a video of her winning moment.

"Truly an honor to represent the Philippines, the LGBTQ & Drag communities! Salamat POSE! " Manila Luzon wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, series creator Rod Singh thanked Project 8 Projects and Cornerstone Entertainment "for producing a queer show created by a trans filmmaker" and Prime Video "for trusting a locally produced drag reality show."

"As a locally produced queer show with limited resources, being national winners at the Asian Academy Creative Awards is already a win for us. 'Drag Den' as the only queer show competing for a major award in a sea of million dollar budget shows is not just a recognition of our talent and hard work, but also a reminder of the importance of support," Singh wrote.

"To all who streamed, promoted, and supported out first season — THANK YOU SO MUCH! Your support not only gave us a second season, nomination from award-giving bodies, but also the strength and power to fight for our seat at the table," Singh added.

Finally, Singh thanked Manila Luzon "for continuously believing, supporting, and promoting Pinoy Drag Supremacy despite the doubts and criticisms you received even before we started filming our show."

"We are very proud of you! We love you so much!"

Last January, Naia was announced as the first-ever winner of "'Drag Den Philippines."

Season 2 of "'Drag Den Philippines" premieres on January 18 on Prime Video.



