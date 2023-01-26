Naia is the first-ever 'Drag Supreme' or winner of 'Drag Den Philippines.' Instagram: @naiablack_

MANILA — "Drag Den Philippines" has named its first-ever "Drag Supreme."

Naia was crowned the first winner of the Filipino-produced drag competition, after six rounds of challenges and runway presentations.

The drag queen's "coronation" was held Thursday night during a viewing party in Taguig City, with host Manila Luzon returning to the Philippines for the finale.

While she did not once clinch a first-place spot across the season's rankings, Naia was consistently among the frontrunners throughout the competition.

Naia's crowning moment came nearly two months after "Drag Den Philippines" premiered on December 8, 2022 on Prime Video.

The show had been billed "first-ever drag reality show" in the country when it was first unveiled in July 2021. By August that year, it held its auditions for aspiring queens.

However, it was "Drag Race Philippines," the local version of the wildly popular "RuPaul's Drag Race," that first aired in August 2022, with Precious Paula Nicole winning the title.

Manila Luzon made their international breakthrough via "RuPaul's Drag Race" in 2011. They then appeared in two "All Stars" editions of the show, in 2012 then in 2018.