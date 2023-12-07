PHA honors ABS-CBN, reporter Michael Delizo for heart health reporting

MANILA — The Philippine Heart Association Inc. (PHA) and Philippine College of Cardiology (PCC) on Thursday recognized ABS-CBN and news reporter Michael Delizo for their role in heart health reporting.



ABS-CBN received the PHA-PCC Media Award in the media entity category, while Delizo was recognized in the individual category during a ceremony in Mandaluyong City.



Delizo produced some feature reports on mobile journalism platform Patrol Ng Pilipino that tackled trans fat and hypertension issues, as well as a guide on cardiopulmonary resuscitation.







He also published a report on atrial fibrillation on ABS-CBN News’ website.

Meanwhile, Kapamilya singer-host Martin Nievera was also awarded in the special category for being a regular advocate of the PHA Council on Heart Failure and National Heart Failure Network, and Usapang Puso sa Puso virtual forum.



The PHA Media Award recipients, the organizer said, “are a particularly passionate group that have illustrated how they have made the PHA’s mission to reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease, their own personal advocacy.”