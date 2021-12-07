Ian Veneracion co-creates skincare brand for men

MANILA -- Ian Veneracion has co-created a skincare brand made specifically for men like him who lead active lifestyles.

On Thursday, the screen veteran graced the launch of Timeless, which initially consists of four skincare products -- facial wash, toner, serum, and sunscreen -- and has familiar ingredients such as glycerin, salicylic acid, tea tree oil, and niacinamide.

The items are distributed by the direct sales company IAM Worldwide.

"We started from zero, we came up with the product," he said, pointing out that he went beyond being a brand ambassador. "Kaya andiyan talaga 'yung 'Timeless by Ian Veneracion' because amin talaga 'yan. Ineksperimentuhan at sinubukan [namin 'yung produkto]."

"Dumalaw ako sa planta, nakita ko 'yung operations," the actor added, saying that he researched and provided a lot of input in making the products. "Iba siya sa endorsement eh. Hindi ko naman ilalagay ang pangalan ko sa produkto nang hindi ako naniniwala."

Veneracion admitted that he grew up not taking care of his skin, saying the most he did was use hand soap to wash his face.

But it was his wife who made him realize the importance of skincare, and this eventually led him to co-create a line that would cater to people like him.

"Kapag lalaki normally feeling mo, 'Ay automatic, balat ko na 'yan.' Minsan, kung ano-anong ginagamit mong sabong pangmukha, mga ganyan. Pero hindi nga dapat, kasi it's your responsibility to take care of your skin," he said.

"These are products specifically for men... 'yung scent, it's something na you can identify with," he added.

When asked about his secret to looking young even in his 40s, Veneracion said he always makes sure to cater to his physical, mental, and emotional needs.

"Ever since ang inaano ko 'yung balance lang. For example, hindi puwedeng wala akong binabasa for my mental self. Hindi puwedeng wala akong exercise... kailangan may physical exercise ako. Tapos art for my emotional well-being naman, whether it's sketching or making music," he explained.

He went on: "So it's for my physical self, my mental self, my emotional self. And now dahil masunurin na ako with my skin, kasi 'yun ang una nating nakikita sa tao. When we meet someone, even before we see the features of a person's face, skin ang makikita mo."

As to how he has maintained longevity in his career as an actor, Veneracion said: "I don't know. I just try my best to be professional, be on time, do my homework, read my script. And I have to admit that I've been surrounded by so much kindness from the people I work with... I want to work hard to deserve that trust and respect that they give me."

"And in choosing projects... I just do the stuff that I really want to do. if it's not meaningful for me, I don't do it," he stressed.

