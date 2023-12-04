Serenitea's new holiday drinks, Yema Mais Con Yelo and Ube Pandan Green Tea. Handout

MANILA -- Serenitea is celebrating its 15th anniversary by releasing a pair of holiday drinks in collaboration with Pan De Manila.

The milk tea chain took the bakery's yema and ube to create two new beverages. Yema Mais Con Yelo mixes green tea with sweet corn, syrup, and ice, with a topping of yema and cheese shavings.

Ube Pandan Green Tea, on the other hand, blends ube-halaya with green tea, pandan, and coconut strips.

The two drinks are now available in all Serenitea branches nationwide, and can also be ordered via third-party delivery apps such as GrabFood and Foodpanda.

Meanwhile, Serenitea is also holding the Jumbo Cup promo from December 14 to 16, allowing customers who order select large drinks to get a free 1-liter jumbo upsize for free.

Participating drinks for this year include Pearl Milk Tea, Okinawa Milk tea, Hokkaido Milk Tea, Wintermelon Milk Tea, Summer Breeze, Winter Frost, Fruitea Green Apple, Fruitea Lychee, Fruitea Cranberry, Brown Sugar Regular Fresh Milk, Taro Lover and Creme Brulee Milk Tea.

Serenitea started 15 years ago in San Juan and quickly grew to more than 60 branches nationwide.

The brand's general manager, Juliet Chan, said they are looking forward to expanding their reach in the years to come.