Google celebrates universal popularity of milk tea

MANILA – Google has marked the almost universal popularity of milk tea (or bubble tea) in their own style – through a doodle.

Google is celebrating the beloved drink with a fun, interactive doodle that allows netizens to create their own milk tea concoctions and run their own shop.

In the interactive doodle, netizens are playing as a dog who runs a milk tea cart. It’s a rainy day and they are pushing their milk tea cart and setting up shop.

They can also create customized drinks for five different customers by combining the ingredients–black/white pearls, tea, and sweet syrup–in specific amounts.

This will be done 4 more times to serve the other customers. The served drink is also given a star rating based on how precisely you fill the cup per ingredient.

The Philippines, in particular, has officially embraced the beverage as an everyday feel-good staple given its cool, refreshing taste, coupled with delightful sinkers such as chewy pearls, pudding, jelly, or even ice cream.

One of the proponents of the craze in Metro Manila is Serenitea, which opened its first branch in San Juan in December 2008.

Since then, many local and international chains popped up including Chatime, Gong Cha, Tiger Sugar, and more, giving Filipinos their own spin on the beloved beverage.

In 2019, the Philippines ranked second among the countries with the most milk tea drinkers in Southeast Asia.

A food delivery survey found that Filipinos consume an average of five cups of milk tea in a month – significantly greater than Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam’s average of three cups in a month per drinker.

The world has fallen so much in love with the Taiwanese concoction that the market is now worth $2.02 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $3.39 billion by 2027.

