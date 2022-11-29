South Korea's Mina Sue Choi is Miss Earth 2022; PH finishes in Top 20

MANILA — (UPDATED) South Korea’s Mina Sue Choi was crowned Tuesday as Miss Earth 2022, besting over 80 international candidates at the conclusion of the pageant’s 22nd edition and its first to be held in person in three years, amid eased pandemic restrictions.
Choi was joined in the elemental court — or fellow top-placers — by Australia’s Sheridan Mortlock, who was named Miss Earth-Air; Palestine’s Nadeen Ayoub, Miss Earth-Water; and Colombia’s Andrea Aguilera, Miss Earth-Fire.
The Korean beauty succeeded Destiny Wagner of Belize, whose coronation in 2021 was held virtually due to COVID-19 limitations.
In the final round of the pageant, the top four candidates were asked the same question: “What is one thing you would like to right in this world, and how would you right it?”
“If there’s something I would correct in this world it would be being empathetic,” Choi answered. “We often mistake kindness as being empathetic, but what being empathetic is really is putting yourself in someone else’s shoes. And when it comes to climate issues and other issues in this world, one has to be empathetic.”
“You need to really see how the other person perceives this world, you need to understand to understand their pain by being in their shoes. And that, I feel like refers to being empathetic. Kindness and being empathetic can be different. And if I get the chance to really define it differently, that’s how I would define [inaudible],” she explained.
The Philippines’ Jenny Ramp, meanwhile, finished in the Top 20. She was aiming for a fifth crown for the country, after the wins of compatriots Karla Henry in 2008, Jamie Herrell in 2014, Angelia Ong in 2015, and Karen Ibasco 2017.
Among the factors that determined the finalists on Tuesday were several preliminary activities, including competitions for “eco video,” beach wear, long gown, resort wear, and talent, among others.
The other finalists and semifinalists were:
Top 8
Palestine
Australia
South Korea
Zimbabwe
Colombia
Belgium
Puerto Rico
Netherlands
Top 12
Brazil
Nigeria
Cuba
Portugal
Top 20
Ethiopia
Namibia
Cuba
Ireland
Slovania
Vietnam
Norway
Czech Republic
Philippines
Held at Okada Manila in Parañaque City, the 2022 finals night of Miss Earth saw the pageant’s return to a physical venue, after awarding winners remotely in its past two iterations.
Its pre-pageant activities also spanned numerous tourist destinations in the Philippines, including those in Tarlac, Albay, Negros Oriental, and Zamboanga, among others.
Organized by Philippines-based Carousel Productions, Miss Earth is regarded as one of the big four international pageants, alongside Miss Universe, Miss World, and Miss International, and is distinguished for its advocacy-driven competition that draws attention to environmental issues and encourages social responsibility.
Related video: