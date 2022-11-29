PH's Jenny Ramp finishes in Top 20 of Miss Earth pageant

The Philippines’ Jenny Ramp takes her turn in the final swimsuit competition at the Miss Earth 2022 coronation night at Okada Manila in Paranaque City on Tuesday. Screenshot/Miss Earth

MANILA — The Philippines’ Jenny Ramp finished in the Top 20 of the ongoing Miss Earth 2022 pageant, its 22nd edition the first to be held in person in three years amid eased pandemic restrictions.

Ramp was unable to get a slot in the Top 12, where candidates went on to compete in the evening gown portion, before the crucial Q&A segment. As a semifinalist, she took her turn on stage in the final swimsuit round.

The Tarlac beauty was aiming for a fifth crown for the country, after the wins of compatriots Karla Henry in 2008, Jamie Herrell in 2014, Angelia Ong in 2015, and Karen Ibasco 2017.

Ramp nonetheless was recognized with special awards, including Best Fauna Outfit (Asia & Oceania) and a bronze nod in the preliminary swimsuit competition (Asia & Oceania).

The pageant was still ongoing, as of writing.

Held at Okada Manila in Paranaque, the 2022 finals night of Miss Earth saw the pageant’s return to a physical venue, after awarding winners remotely in its past two iterations.

Its pre-pageant activities also spanned numerous tourist destinations in the Philippines, including those in Tarlac, Albay, Negros Oriental, and Zamboanga, among others.

Organized by Philippines-based Carousel Productions, Miss Earth is regarded as one of the big four international pageants, alongside Miss Universe, Miss World, and Miss International, and is distinguished for its advocacy-driven competition that draws attention to environmental issues and encourages social responsibility.

Related video: