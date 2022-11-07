MANILA -- Miss Philippines Earth 2022 Jenny Ramp has unveiled her national costume, which is inspired by a kneeling carabao.

On Instagram, Ramp explained that the carabao "has a special place in Filipino culture, symbolizing hard work and perseverance."

"The carabaos are hardworking and so are the Filipino people. This national costume is colorful and so is the Filipino culture. Mabuhay Philippines! I hope this detailed costume from head-to-toe is able to bring our nation joy," she said.

"My lolo passed away when I was a young age, but my favorite story to always hear about him was that he would ride his carabao after farming in our town of Santa Ignacia, Tarlac. May we never forget where our roots come from. This is dedicated to our Filipino agriculture, our national animal, and our farmers," she added.

Ramp is aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Earth crown after Karen Ibasco (2017), Angelia Ong (2015), Jamie Herrell (2014), and Karla Henry (2008).

This year's pageant will be held on October 29 at Okada Manila in Parañaque.

