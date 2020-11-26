Taguig mall to offer PH's first 'float-in' cinema

Screengrab from Facebook.com/MegaworldCinemasOfficial

MANILA -- A mall in Taguig City is set to have the country's first "float-in" cinema this December.

Megaworld Cinemas made the announcement through a recent Facebook post, which gave a glimpse of what customers can expect from their newest offering.

The video showed the planned setup for the "float-in" cinema at Venice Grand Canal Mall at McKinley Hill. A movie is shown on a projector, with audiences seated in gondolas.

Check it out below:

Cinema operators continue to find ways for customers to safely watch movies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the drive-in experience launched by SM and Ayala Malls over the past months.

Iloilo's Festive Walk Cinemas, which is also under Megaworld, was the first to reopen during the quarantine period.

Last July, it assured that it is strictly implementing health and safety measures, with guests to be seated apart and provided entrance and exit points.

