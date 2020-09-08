MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: SM opens first drive-in theater in Metro Manila

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The drive-in theater experience has arrived in Metro Manila amid the general community quarantine.

SM Cinemas previewed the first drive-in theater in the capital region to a limited audience, a day before its public opening on September 9, Wednesday, and after introducing the experience first at SM City Pampanga in San Fernando, with the screening of "Peninsula", the sequel to the Korean hit, "Train to Busan".

The launch of the drive-in cinema at Mall of Asia was initially slated for the second week of August, but was postponed as Metro Manila was placed under modified enhanced community quarantine for two weeks.

The MoA capacity was at 106 cars, compared to 87 at SM Pampanga.

The outdoor environment will allow patrons to enjoy the latest movies from the comfort of their own vehicles, as they observe physical distancing guidelines set by the IATF

Guests are assigned parking spots, from which they can view the 2 m x 8.5 meter screen raised 4 feet from the ground. Once settled, guests are asked to tune in to a specific frequency on their FM radio to broadcast the movie's audio from inside their vehicles.

A maximum of four people are allowed to occupy each vehicle.

Attendees must also be between 21 and 59 years old, pursuant to safety guidelines set by the IATF. Viewers must stay inside their vehicles with their masks on and practice physical distancing throughout the screening.

Viewing schedules are set Wednesdays to Sundays at 6:45 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online as none will be sold at the venue.

The drive-in cinema will be operational under certain weather conditions, subject to the discretion of the organizers. In the case of stoppage due to typhoons or technical malfunctions, guests have the option to rebook.

More drive-in theaters at other branches and other malls are set to open, as quarantine protocols are eased per region.

