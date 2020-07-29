This indoor cinema will be first to reopen with 'Train to Busan' sequel

Handout

MANILA -- An indoor cinema at a mall in Iloilo, which is now under modified general community quarantine, is set to welcome customers again this August.

In a statement, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls said its Festive Walk Cinemas will have a two-day advance screening of "Train to Busan 2: Peninsula" on August 1 and 2, making it the first indoor theater to reopen in the country.

Tickets are priced at P270 each, inclusive of bottled water and popcorn. Regular screenings will start on August 12.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls assured the public that Festive Walk Cinemas will strictly implement health and safety measures such as wearing of face masks, submission of health declaration forms, footwear and hand sanitation, and deep cleaning of seats, touch points, and common areas before and after screening using UV technology.

It added that the theater will operate at 50% capacity, with guests to be seated apart and provided entrance and exit points.

Festive Walk Cinemas has seven theaters and a "VIP cinema" with bigger seats, unlimited popcorn and drinks, and butler service.