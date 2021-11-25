Photo from Miss Grand International Instagram account

Philippine bet Samantha Panlilio is making her mark at the Miss Grand International 2021 in Thailand after her impressive showing in the swimsuit competition.

Panlilio has been named one of the 10 candidates who received the highest number of votes after the swimsuit round, where all candidates strutted the runway in orange swimsuits at a Bangkok boating dock.

Joining the Philippines in the top 10 are Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Guatemala, Myanmar, Bolivia, Paraguay, Mexico, and Nicaragua.

The panel of judges will have their separate list of top 10 in the swimsuit competition, which will be announced soon, according to the Miss Grand International organization.

Last week, Panlilio also turned heads when she wore the color of the crown that she is aiming for during the welcome ceremony of Miss Grand International 2021 in Phuket.

The Pinay queen donned a gold beaded gown by local brand Lee Atelier as she introduced herself on stage as the Philippines' representative in the pageant.

Panlilio has so far made strides in her Miss Grand International journey, getting the rare opportunity to share a meal with the pageant's founder as one of the winners of a vote-based challenge.

She earlier expressed determination to win the Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown. Her predecessor, Samantha Bernardo, finished first runner-up.

Related video: