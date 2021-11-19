Samantha Panlilio wore the color of the crown that she is aiming for during the welcome ceremony of Miss Grand International 2021 in Phuket, Thailand.

Panlilio donned a gold beaded gown by local brand Lee Atelier as she introduced herself on stage as the Philippines' representative in the pageant.

The event, held on Thursday night, marked the first time that Miss Grand International formally welcomed all of its candidates.

Panlilio joined her fellow delegates in posing for photos, which were posted on the pageant's social media pages.

On Friday, Binibining Pilipinas shared photos of Panlilio wearing the same gown in an earlier shoot, referring to her as their "golden girl."

"You should see her with a crown," the post read.

Panlilio has so far made strides in her Miss Grand International journey, getting the rare opportunity to share a meal with the pageant's founder as one of the winners of a vote-based challenge.

She earlier expressed determination to win the Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown. Her predecessor, Samantha Bernardo, finished first runner-up.

