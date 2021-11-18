Samantha Panlilio is off to a good start as she was one of the five candidates that had the rare opportunity to share a meal with Miss Grand International founder and president Nawat Itsaragrisil.

The dinner, held at Four Points by Sheraton Patong Beach Resort in Phuket, Thailand on Wednesday, served as a reward for the winners of the pageant's Top 5 Before Arrival round.

Aside from Panlilio, representatives from Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Guatemala also got to sit down with Itsaragrisil, as well as reigning Miss Grand International Abena Akuaba Appiah of the United States.

Panlilio's predecessor, Samantha Bernardo, similarly dined with Itsaragrisil as a Top 5 Before Arrival winner. She went on to finish first runner-up during the Miss Grand International coronation night, which was held earlier this year.

The Philippines has yet to win the Miss Grand International crown.

