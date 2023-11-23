Francis Libiran with his Phoenix Collection. Handout



MANILA -- Designer to the stars Francis Libiran is celebrating his 25th year in the industry with a collection inspired by a mythical creature.

The Phoenix Collection features streams of silver and gold, splashes of sparkle, and streaks of architectural details that Libiran is known for, and symbolizes the brand's rebirth and resurgence.

It will be launched in the designer's 25th anniversary show titled "Sterling" on November 24, Friday, at the Grand Ballroom of City of Dreams Manila.

Aside from the Phoenix Collection, Francis Libiran Perfumes will also be introduced that night, with part of the proceeds to benefit the designer's philanthropic efforts.

Libiran is known for dressing up local stars like Anne Curtis as well as international celebrities like Tyra Banks of "America's Next Top Model."

He also designed the parade uniforms of Team Philippines for three seasons of the Southeast Asian Games.