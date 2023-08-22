Francis Libiran opens his largest store in Mandaluyong

Francis Libiran has a new store at Shangri-La Plaza. Handout

MANILA -- Fashion designer to the stars Francis Libiran has opened a new boutique at a mall in Mandaluyong City.

The Shangri-La Plaza branch is his largest store to date, and features both couture and ready-to-wear pieces for women and men, as well as accessories.

Libiran, who has created gowns for the likes of Pia Wurtzbach and Tyra Banks, spoke of his newest milestone: "This is part of the expansion that we've always dreamed of. We are just happy that we can grow and build a legacy out of this brand."

"We aimed for a very minimalist look to evoke understated elegance, which is the philosophy of the Francis Libiran brand. We want our clients to feel at home," he added.

The opening of the new store coincided with the unveiling of Libiran's 2023 bridal collection, with pieces ranging from classic to contemporary.

The designer said he wanted to celebrate inclusivity through his latest creations.

"We took into consideration the needs and issues of all the brides that I've encountered in my two decades of designing wedding gowns," he shared. "As I've progressed my aesthetic and style, I merged new treatments and signature aesthetic details with every bride's specific needs."

"They can expect a wide variety of selections from this new collection that would fit not just every body type, but also different kinds of wedding setups."

Libiran, who is an architect, added that his newest bridal collection was also inspired by structures he encountered during his travels to Thailand and India.