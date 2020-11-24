Imelda Schweighart gets flak from Filipino netizens over 'I hate K-pop' remark

The cover art for one of Imelda Schweighart's singles, "Bubba Luva."

MANILA -- Former Miss Philippines Earth Imelda Schweighart drew flak on social media on Monday after she publicly expressed her dislike for K-pop and argued that Filipino fans should embrace local music instead.

Schweighart, who is now a singer under the stage name Imelda, became a local trending topic on Twitter as Filipino netizens called her out for her now-deleted posts on Facebook.

Among them was human rights activist Francis Baraan IV, who stressed that being a fan of K-pop "doesn't make Pinoys less Pinoy."

"On the other hand, you hating K-pop doesn't make you more Pinoy -- that just makes you look like a xenophobic, elitist snob," he told the former beauty queen.

Dear Imelda Schweighart,



Just b/c Pinoys love K-Pop, doesn't mean they're already losing their identity.



Appreciating K-Pop doesn't make Pinoys less Pinoy.



On the other hand, you hating K-Pop doesn't make you more Pinoy—that just makes you look like a XENOPHOBIC, ELITIST SNOB. pic.twitter.com/6xrzrHfSW9 — Francis Baraan IV (@MrFrankBaraan) November 23, 2020

In other tweet, Baraan wrote: "You're half-Filipino, half-German. Your mom married a foreigner. Does that make your mom less Filipino?"

"Catriona (Gray) and Pia's (Wurtzbach) moms married foreigners, too," he added, referring to two of the Philippines' Miss Universe titleholders. "Does that make their moms less Filipino, too?"

Imelda Schweighart,



You're half-Filipino, half-German. You Mom married a foreigner. Does that make your Mom less Filipino?



Catriona & Pia's Moms married foreigners, too. Does that make their Moms less Filipino, too?



ALSO, MS EARTH PH KA?



HINDI BA TAGA-EARTH ANG MGA KORYANO?🙄 — Francis Baraan IV (@MrFrankBaraan) November 23, 2020

Others debunked Schweighart's claims that the K-pop industry is selling "insecurity" and "not promoting self-love," citing their idols such as the boy band BTS as examples.

Imelda Schweighart:insecurity is what they sell. they are not promoting self love

BTS: pic.twitter.com/S1j36hSwmm — ★BEginning till the End★ (@_secretbangtan_) November 24, 2020

Another Filipino beauty queen was included by netizens in the conversation as they pointed out that one can be a K-pop fan and still show great love for the Philippines.

Winwyn Marquez, who is a proud fan of BTS, made history in 2017 as the first Filipino candidate and winner of the Reina Hispanoamericana pageant.

She recently topped the marine reservist training course under the Philippine Naval Reserve Command.

Be a Ms. Wynwyn Marquez in a world full of Imelda Schweighart. Wynwyn is a KPOP fangirl, Filipino actress, model, dancer, beauty queen who was crowned the first Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas title in the Miss World Ph 2017 and now a Marine reservist. A beauty with a brain💜 pic.twitter.com/CcCSUDypBb — BigHit Enthusiast⁷⁵⁷ (@Sykknoo) November 23, 2020

"Be Ms. Wyn Wyn Marquez in a world full of IMELDA SCHWEIGHART"😊 pic.twitter.com/7Ur0W4auj2 — Hanna²❈ (@OnedreamHanna) November 23, 2020

Meanwhile, some Twitter users told Schweighart that she did not have to bring Filipino K-pop fans down if all she wants is to promote her own music.

Hi Imelda Schweighart. Do you expect us to listen to your music instead? To listen to someone with this kind of mindset? You could have promoted your music without hating on something other people like. Not everything is about you or your preference. Hungry for clout? Now eat. pic.twitter.com/Ua0l6QxSkP — millie brown rice ☾ (@exotoforever) November 23, 2020

Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Richard Juan made a statement that seemed to coincide with the controversy involving Schweighart, although he did not mention any specific name.

In a Twitter post, he wondered aloud why it is okay to have "deep-rooted American influence," but it is "not allowed" if it is Korean.

So our deep-rooted American influence is fine, but when it's Korean, hindi na pwede? NKKLK.



Y dont you celebrate the fact that us ASIANS are finally making a name for ourselves at the global stage. Oh wait, or is it cus you think white is better?



F*cking double standards. — 范鴻志 RICHARD JUAN 홍지 (@richardjuan) November 23, 2020

